Straight Path Wealth Management Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Straight Path Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $364.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $403.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.70. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $361.18 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

