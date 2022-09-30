TCW Group Inc. Cuts Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,711 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Guess’ worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

In other Guess’ news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GES opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Guess’, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.90.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Guess”s payout ratio is 45.92%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

