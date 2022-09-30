TCW Group Inc. Has $494,000 Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE:BEPC opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

