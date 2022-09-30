TCW Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TNL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 2.5 %

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNL opened at $35.76 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

