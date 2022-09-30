TCW Group Inc. Makes New $291,000 Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WU. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 22.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 99.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

WU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

