Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,041,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,788 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,433,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PFE opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $247.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

