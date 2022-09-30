Conning Inc. Sells 1,585 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,911,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $364.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $361.18 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.30 and a 200-day moving average of $409.70.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

