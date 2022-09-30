Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,534 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Roth Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $802.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.03 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 15.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

