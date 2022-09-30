Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $61,313,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 371.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,190,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,918,000 after buying an additional 937,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,248,000 after buying an additional 713,929 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,872,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,068,000 after buying an additional 589,342 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,072.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 490,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after buying an additional 467,848 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

AQUA stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $439.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.