Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,023 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

