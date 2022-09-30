Amalgamated Bank Has $908,000 Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,853 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.04.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of JACK opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $105.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 34.51%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

