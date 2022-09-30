Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 996.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 12.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.