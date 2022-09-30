Amalgamated Bank Has $957,000 Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,971 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,240 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,469,000 after acquiring an additional 325,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,456,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

UE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $97.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.89 million. Research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

