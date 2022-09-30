Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRE. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,160,000 after buying an additional 151,838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,811,000 after buying an additional 34,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,630,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,484,000 after buying an additional 161,638 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $17.26 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 680.00%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Articles

