Bank of America Corp DE Has $37.65 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,776 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.73% of Perrigo worth $37,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $97,046,000. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,776,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,141,000 after buying an additional 1,177,679 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,602,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,592,000 after buying an additional 937,810 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,322,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,129,000 after buying an additional 837,670 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,311,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,394,000 after acquiring an additional 752,695 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -148.57%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

