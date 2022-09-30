Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,642,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202,948 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 7.79% of OraSure Technologies worth $38,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,123,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 251,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,156,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 205,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,673,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 171,685 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 359,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 150,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,010,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OSUR opened at $3.90 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $283.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Celano bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,085.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OraSure Technologies news, Director Michael Celano acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,085.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronny B. Lancaster acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 64,200 shares of company stock valued at $263,538 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

