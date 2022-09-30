Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Position Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,724 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.51% of Nexstar Media Group worth $38,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,073,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 287,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,460,000 after purchasing an additional 172,950 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,866,000 after purchasing an additional 161,170 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7,957.5% during the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 136,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $17,275,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NXST opened at $166.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.22 and a 200-day moving average of $178.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $3,257,923 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.43.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

