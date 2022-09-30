Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207,159 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Dell Technologies worth $39,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Dell Technologies by 310.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,812 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,404,000 after acquiring an additional 269,899 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 143,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,406 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

