Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,888 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.47% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $41,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $4.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 82.47%. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.83%.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.26.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

