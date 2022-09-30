Bank of America Corp DE Buys 184,893 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.35% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $40,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,583,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,868,000 after acquiring an additional 236,326 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,135,000 after acquiring an additional 79,135 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 600.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $941,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.56.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

