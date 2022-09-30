Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Pinduoduo worth $40,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 295.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDD. Benchmark raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $104.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.