Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens cut Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

PPC opened at $23.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,138.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

