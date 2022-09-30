Amalgamated Bank Has $857,000 Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Premier were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 55.5% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 23,236.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Premier by 83.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $33.79 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

