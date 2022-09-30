Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.