Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 22.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.30.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

