State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 72.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.17. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.39 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

