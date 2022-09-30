State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,299 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Southside Bancshares worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $63.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SBSI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at Southside Bancshares

In related news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $79,077.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

