WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 350.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,790 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.41% of WSFS Financial worth $41,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after acquiring an additional 992,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,263,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,838,000 after purchasing an additional 89,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSFS opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.10.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.07%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

