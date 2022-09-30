Bank of America Corp DE Has $42.05 Million Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.33% of F5 worth $42,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of F5 by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of F5 by 6.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,465 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the first quarter worth $41,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $146.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.07. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.91 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,722 shares of company stock worth $962,202. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

