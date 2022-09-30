Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.79% of Selective Insurance Group worth $42,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $82.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $94.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.13.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $549,318.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,028.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also

