WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 231,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 758.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities began coverage on WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$190.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.08.

Shares of WSPOF opened at $108.50 on Friday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.37 and a 200-day moving average of $117.88.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

