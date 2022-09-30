Bank of America Corp DE Has $42.93 Million Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,212,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 7.50% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $42,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 75,174 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 289,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 652,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

