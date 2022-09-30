Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $96.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBRL. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $149.36. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,403 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 633.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 63,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

