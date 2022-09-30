FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.35

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 2882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. TheStreet lowered FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

FormFactor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FormFactor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

