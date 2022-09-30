Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $100.61

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $100.61 and last traded at $102.39, with a volume of 286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

