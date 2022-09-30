Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nemetschek from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nemetschek from €90.00 ($91.84) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Nemetschek Price Performance

Shares of NEMTF opened at $62.75 on Friday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $87.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average of $77.75.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

