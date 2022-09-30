Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on TELDF shares. Barclays lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

Shares of TELDF stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

