BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Shares Down 3.1% After Insider Selling

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$6.59 and last traded at C$6.77. Approximately 354,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,010,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.99.

Specifically, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total value of C$54,559.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,708 shares in the company, valued at C$1,686,073.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.60 price target on the stock.

BlackBerry Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.42, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.85.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

