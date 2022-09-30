Jet2 (LON:JET2) Hits New 52-Week Low at $720.00

Shares of Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 720 ($8.70) and last traded at GBX 723.85 ($8.75), with a volume of 21782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 755 ($9.12).

JET2 has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,602.50 ($19.36).

The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 882.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,020.25.

In other news, insider Stephen Heapy purchased 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 801 ($9.68) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.44 ($60,433.11).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

