Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 154,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 66,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

ME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Haywood Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Moneta Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Moneta Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.70 price target for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.03. The company has a market cap of C$154.04 million and a P/E ratio of -12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

