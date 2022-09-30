Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $87.85

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.85 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 93.30 ($1.13), with a volume of 364307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.25 ($1.11).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JUP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jupiter Fund Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 161 ($1.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of £513.97 million and a P/E ratio of 429.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 154.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is 81.43%.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Suzy Neubert acquired 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £49,680 ($60,029.00). In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Suzy Neubert acquired 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £49,680 ($60,029.00). Also, insider Roger Yates acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £125,000 ($151,039.15).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

