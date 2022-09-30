Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $197.20

Shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 197.20 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 197.20 ($2.38), with a volume of 143188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203.50 ($2.46).

Temple Bar Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 217.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 500.76. The company has a market capitalization of £643.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.43.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Temple Bar Investment Trust

About Temple Bar Investment Trust

In other Temple Bar Investment Trust news, insider Charles Cade acquired 50,000 shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($126,872.89).

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

