Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $99.00

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 99.08 ($1.20), with a volume of 99105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.60 ($1.25).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.99. The company has a market capitalization of £577.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,282.50.

Get Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.91%.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.