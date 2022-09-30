Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3,120.00

Shares of Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,120 ($37.70) and last traded at GBX 3,160 ($38.18), with a volume of 12146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,260 ($39.39).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 277.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,597.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,627.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 13.36.

In other Caledonia Investments news, insider William Wyatt sold 24,580 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,480 ($42.05), for a total transaction of £855,384 ($1,033,571.77). In related news, insider William Wyatt sold 24,580 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,480 ($42.05), for a total value of £855,384 ($1,033,571.77). Also, insider Mathew Masters sold 3,661 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,563 ($43.05), for a total transaction of £130,441.43 ($157,614.10).

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

