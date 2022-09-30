European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $635.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 635 ($7.67) and last traded at GBX 635 ($7.67), with a volume of 2590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 643 ($7.77).
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 702.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 705.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of £639.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.82.
European Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.37%. European Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is 1.37%.
About European Opportunities Trust
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
