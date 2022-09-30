European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $635.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 635 ($7.67) and last traded at GBX 635 ($7.67), with a volume of 2590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 643 ($7.77).

European Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 702.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 705.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of £639.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.82.

Get European Opportunities Trust alerts:

European Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.37%. European Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

Insider Transactions at European Opportunities Trust

About European Opportunities Trust

In other European Opportunities Trust news, insider Matthew Dobbs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 713 ($8.62) per share, with a total value of £71,300 ($86,152.73).

(Get Rating)

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.