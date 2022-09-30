Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $691.00

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 691 ($8.35) and last traded at GBX 695 ($8.40), with a volume of 36926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 738.50 ($8.92).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOSG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($14.26) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,635.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 828.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 912.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.10.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

