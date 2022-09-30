Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $114.03

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 114.03 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 115.50 ($1.40), with a volume of 403791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.46).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £800.88 million and a PE ratio of 921.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 133.79.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 2.05 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.03. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

