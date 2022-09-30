Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $104.20

Shares of Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 104.20 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 105.20 ($1.27), with a volume of 172338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.30 ($1.33).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.54) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Helios Towers from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Helios Towers alerts:

Helios Towers Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -8.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 128.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 123.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,077.62.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.