Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $735.00

Shares of Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 735 ($8.88) and last traded at GBX 735 ($8.88), with a volume of 17424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 747 ($9.03).

Murray Income Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £856.90 million and a PE ratio of 449.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 828.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 848.30.

Murray Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 11.25 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Insider Activity

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Neil Rogan purchased 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 791 ($9.56) per share, with a total value of £15,994.02 ($19,325.79).

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

