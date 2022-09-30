Restore (LON:RST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $386.50

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 386.50 ($4.67) and last traded at GBX 386.50 ($4.67), with a volume of 13532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($4.83).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Restore from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £535.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,714.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 429.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 437.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

